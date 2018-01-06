Two men have been arrested after an early morning carjacking that led to police engaging in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle through the streets of northwest Calgary.

Police say that just before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, they were notified about an incident at Country Hills Boulevard and Edgepark Boulevard N.W.

A man said that he was stopped at the intersection in his 2007 Toyota Tacoma when he was approached by two men.

The suspects took out a gun and demanded him to get out of his truck. The victim obeyed the order and the suspects got in and fled the scene.

The pair was soon spotted driving erratically through the northwest, at times passing into the oncoming lanes.

"We had an independent citizen call us about that vehicle driving erratically on 14 Street southbound. A marked patrol unit observed that vehicle and followed it," said Duty Staff Sergeant Rob Anderson.

Calgary police, in pursuit of the truck, attempted to stop it at 14 Street and 5 Avenue N.W., but the suspects rammed the police vehicles and escaped.

"The driver of the vehicle became aggressive and intentionally rammed the police vehicle head-on and fled that area."

Anderson says the vehicle soon lost control and crashed near the SAIT campus. It was penned in by a number of other police vehicles that intentionally struck the stolen truck.

"The driver refused to exit the vehicle and there was a couple moments where there was an armed standoff between the armed driver of the vehicle and the Calgary Police Service members. The driver of the vehicle ultimately exited and was taken into custody by one of the canine members."

The second suspect was also arrested at that scene. A search of the vehicle discovered a number of weapons, including a loaded 9mm handgun, at least one imitation handgun and other knives and weapons.

Anderson says it's lucky that no one was hurt in the incident. "From the original complainant, the offender was armed with a loaded handgun, forced the victim from his vehicle. The driver's behaviour was extremely violent and aggressive both towards the public and towards police officers responding to it."

He gave credit to the responding officers dealing with the volatile situation that could have very well resulted in members deploying lethal force against the driver of the stolen vehicle.

"It's a very violent, very dynamic situation that's unfolding very quickly, it's unfolding faster than they can communicate. As a result, the members; as a part of their training and as a part of their experience, exercised exceptional discipline, professionalism and restraint in apprehending this person. It could have easily ended otherwise."

Anderson says officers put conscious thought into whether or not they should pursue a fleeing vehicle. Typically, Calgary police will request the help of HAWCS to follow a stolen vehicle while other police vehicles move in from a distance in order to protect the safety of the public.

"Quite often if it's an isolated stolen vehicle and the offender is driving normally, at that point we are less likely to intervene actively where something like this; this is a violent offender, armed with a handgun, his driving was erratic, driving into oncoming traffic, seriously jeopardizing public safety and member safety. Also, this was 5:00 in the morning so there was very little traffic at the time so the risk to the public was minimal and the need to apprehend him was significant."

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.