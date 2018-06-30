Authorities in Lethbridge have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a rash of home robberies that occurred earlier this month.

Members of the Priority Crimes Unit, with help from Picture Butte RCMP, identified a 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected to be behind a series of break and enter incidents dating back to June 13.

The woman was found in possession of a stolen vehicle at a city gas station by police, but she fled on foot before she was caught a short distance away.

The male suspect was later found and arrested at a city hotel.

A subsequent investigation discovered that the pair were involved in at least six break and enter incidents between June 13 and 27.

The pair is believed to have stolen a significant quantity of items including jewelry, electronics, passports and cash.

Joshua Anthony Woodruff, 29, of Lethbridge, is charged with six counts of housebreaking and commit theft and one count theft of a motor vehicle.

Taylor Christine Sander, 24, of Milk River, is charged with five counts of housebreaking and commit theft and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Sander has already appeared in court while Woodruff is expected to appear next week.