Two people are facing a total of 31 charges after they were arrested in a stolen vehicle that police followed into a northwest neighbourhood last week.

On Friday, police say a woman pulled up to a gym in the 12800 block of 48 Street S.E. in a stolen vehicle and then went into the women’s locker room where she allegedly cut the lock off a locker and stole a wallet and keys.

The woman fled the scene in the same stolen vehicle and police tracked it to the 8000 block of 33 Avenue N.W., where they arrested the woman and a male passenger.

Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the woman and the man was arrested wearing body armour.

The male offender also had a number of stolen identity documents and methamphetamine in his possession and break and enter tools and the wallet were found in the vehicle.

Jessi Dawn Byron, 23, of Calgary, is charged with one count each of:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of break-in instruments

Operating a motor vehicle without a licence

Driving an uninsured vehicle

18 counts of failing to comply with a probation order

Johnathon Leslie Bartram, 35, of Calgary, is charged with one count each of:

Possession of body armour without a valid permit

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of methamphetamine

Four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Three counts of possession of identity documents

Byron was involved in another incident involving theft from gym lockers in early 2017 and is expected to appear in court on the new charges on January 11.

Bartram is scheduled to appear in court on January 10.