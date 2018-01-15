Two people are facing charges in connection to a shooting at a northeast home on Sunday that sent a man to hospital in life threatening condition.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Marlyn Place N.E. at about 2:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and he was later upgraded to stable condition.

Three people were taken into custody at the scene and police say all those involved were known to each other.

Robert William Linfoot, 41, of Calgary, is charged with attempted murder, break and enter to commit robbery and obstruction.

Kayla Hellstrom, 23, of Calgary, is charged with attempted murder and break and enter to commit robbery.

The third person was released without charges.

Police continue to investigate and say further charges are likely pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using one of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org