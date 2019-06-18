Two people are facing a number of charges after police pulled over a stolen vehicle in the High River area last week.

On June 13, RCMP noticed a stolen vehicle being driven around the community and were able to block it into a parking stall when it stopped.

A man and a woman in the vehicle were arrested at the scene.

Police searched the vehicle and found a variety of property, which is believed to have been stolen.

They also seized break-in instruments, bear spray and counterfeit money from the vehicle.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a home in the community and police confiscated additional property from the residence.

Randy Yeo, 37, of High River is charged with:

Three counts of Failing to Comply with a Probation Order

Possession of Counterfeit Money

Two counts of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Driving an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Driving while Suspended

A 33-year-old woman is facing a number of charges including:

Possession of Counterfeit Money

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The woman cannot be named until charges are formally laid.

Yeo was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at a later date in Okotoks Provincial Court.

Police are asking anyone with information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)