Pair faces charges after police stop stolen vehicle in High River
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 8:14AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 18, 2019 11:46AM MDT
Two people are facing a number of charges after police pulled over a stolen vehicle in the High River area last week.
On June 13, RCMP noticed a stolen vehicle being driven around the community and were able to block it into a parking stall when it stopped.
A man and a woman in the vehicle were arrested at the scene.
Police searched the vehicle and found a variety of property, which is believed to have been stolen.
They also seized break-in instruments, bear spray and counterfeit money from the vehicle.
The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a home in the community and police confiscated additional property from the residence.
Randy Yeo, 37, of High River is charged with:
- Three counts of Failing to Comply with a Probation Order
- Possession of Counterfeit Money
- Two counts of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
- Possession of Break-in Instruments
- Driving an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Driving while Suspended
A 33-year-old woman is facing a number of charges including:
- Possession of Counterfeit Money
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
- Possession of Break-in Instruments
- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
The woman cannot be named until charges are formally laid.
Yeo was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at a later date in Okotoks Provincial Court.
Police are asking anyone with information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)