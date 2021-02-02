CALGARY -- A man and a woman are facing charges following a short investigation into an alleged drug operation in Airdrie.

Members of the Airdrie RCMP crime reduction unit started a drug and proceeds of crime investigation on Jan. 23 at a residence in the Airdrie neighbourhood of Baywater, just north of Calgary.

A search warrant was served which resulted in the seizure of:

Fentanyl;

Cocaine;

Alprazolam (Xanax);

Methamphetamines;

Benzodiazepines;

$39,950 in cash, and;

Brass knuckles and a collapsible baton.

Chad Waterfield, 39, is charged with:

Six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon;

Four counts of failure to comply with release order condition, and;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Jennifer Zenyk, 38, has been charged with:

Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Both are scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court on March 4.