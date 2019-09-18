Alberta RCMP say they've arrested two people from Chilliwack, B.C. in connection with an incident on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say a vehicle was pulled over for a number of traffic offences on Highway 1 in Banff National Park at about 5 p.m. on September 16.

While the traffic stop was taking place, the responding officers had reason to believe the occupants of the vehicle were in the possession of drugs.

However, before the police could move in to make an arrest, the suspects fled the scene, eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway before turning south on Highway 40.

After a short time, the suspects turned back towards Canmore, at which point police deployed a spike belt near Dead Man's Flats in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Despite the vehicle driving over the belt, the male driver of the vehicle attempted to evade arrest again, this time by driving into oncoming traffic in the disabled vehicle.

The male then got out and attempted to take another car by force, but was arrested with the assistance of a police dog.

A female passenger in the suspect's vehicle was arrested without further incident.

A search of the vehicle uncovered:

50 tablets of suspected fentanyl

30 grams of metamphetamine

Five grams of cocaine

A loaded, prohibited handgun

Antonio Nolasco Pania, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both of Chilliwack, are facing 20 charges including possession of a prohibited firearm, robbery of a motor vehicle with violence and a number of drug possession charges.

Both suspects are expected to appear in court in October.