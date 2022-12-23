Pair in prison for 2017 slaying will have their convictions changed to second-degree murder

A man and a woman who successfully appealed their first-degree murder convictions will continue to do time behind bars, but for second-degree murder instead.

Tewodros Kebede and Yu Chieh "Diana" Liao, both now 30 years old, were found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 and received life sentences for the 2017 slaying of 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk west of Calgary.

They claimed in their appeals that the judge made errors in admission of evidence, dismissal of a mistrial application and in their instructions to the jury.

The three-member appeal court agreed, and asked the pair's lawyers for submissions, with their options being a new trial for first-degree murder, or a lesser conviction of second-degree murder.

Friday, it was released that the Crown favoured the swapping of convictions, but that both appellants asked for a new trial -- for second-degree murder rather than first.

In response, the appeal court said it has no intention of revisiting the options and will go ahead and swap the convictions.

"As noted in our decision, following the trial judge’s instructions, the jury must have found by their verdict that both appellants actively participated in the murder of Mr. Afrowerk," the decision released Friday reads.

"Both would therefore be properly convicted of second-degree murder.

"Accordingly, there will be no prejudice to the appellants if we substitute the verdicts to reflect that fact."

Kebede and Liao will now need to be resentenced, and the appeal court has referred the matter back to the trial judge for that purpose.