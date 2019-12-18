CALGARY -- Families looking to get in some pre-Christmas skating might have a bit of a hard time considering a majority of Calgary's outdoor rinks are closed, with two of them shut down for the whole season.

The City of Calgary, which maintains eight outdoor rinks, tells CTV News the ice surface in the Prince's Island Lagoon is under construction and won't be in use for the 2019/2020 season.

The north rink at Prairie Winds Park is also closed for the season.

As for the other outdoor rinks, the city says they don't have underground refrigeration and the temperatures just haven't been cold enough for long enough to maintain the surface properly.

So far, only Olympic Plaza and the south rink at Prairie Winds are open for skating.

Officials say the outdoor rinks are free for anyone to use. More information can be found on the city's website.