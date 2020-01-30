CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are looking to identify two persons of interest in connection with a fraud investigation last year.

Authorities say two women at the Home Depot store in Airdrie on Nov. 8, 2019, were involved in a fraudulent transaction.

The first woman is described as:

East Indian

Black hair

Possibly in her 40s

Wearing a black/grey sweater, dark pants and dark shoes

The second woman is described as:

East Indian

Black hair

Possibly in her 30s

Wearing dark clothing and blue sneakers

Anyone with information about the investigation or the persons of interest is encouraged to contact Airdrie RCMP by calling 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.