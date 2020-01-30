CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are looking to identify two persons of interest in connection with a fraud investigation last year.

Authorities say two women at the Home Depot store in Airdrie on Nov. 8, 2019, were involved in a fraudulent transaction.

The first woman is described as:

  • East Indian
  • Black hair
  • Possibly in her 40s
  • Wearing a black/grey sweater, dark pants and dark shoes

The second woman is described as:

  • East Indian
  • Black hair
  • Possibly in her 30s
  • Wearing dark clothing and blue sneakers

Anyone with information about the investigation or the persons of interest is encouraged to contact Airdrie RCMP by calling 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.