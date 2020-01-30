Pair of suspects sought in connection with fraud investigation in Airdrie
Airdrie RCMP want to speak with these two women in connection with a fraud investigation that began in November 2019. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are looking to identify two persons of interest in connection with a fraud investigation last year.
Authorities say two women at the Home Depot store in Airdrie on Nov. 8, 2019, were involved in a fraudulent transaction.
The first woman is described as:
- East Indian
- Black hair
- Possibly in her 40s
- Wearing a black/grey sweater, dark pants and dark shoes
The second woman is described as:
- East Indian
- Black hair
- Possibly in her 30s
- Wearing dark clothing and blue sneakers
Anyone with information about the investigation or the persons of interest is encouraged to contact Airdrie RCMP by calling 403-945-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.