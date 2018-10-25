Airdrie RCMP say that two women who reside outside of Alberta have been charged in connection with a scheme to purchase a vehicle worth over $100,000 from a dealership in the community.

Investigators say that the suspects flew to Alberta from Ontario with the intent to buy a high-end vehicle at Cam Clark Ford, a dealership in the northeastern part of Airdrie.

The two women provided forged identification and financial documents in the attempt, but were unsuccessful and one of the suspects was arrested.

Tahrima Moshahid, a U.K. resident living in Windsor, Ontario has been charged with 17 offences, including:

fraud over $5,000

identity fraud

obtaining credit by fraud

Moshahid was released on bail and is expected to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on November 1.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of the second suspect, Claudia Ferreira, from Ontario for similar offences.

It’s also believed that the pair have been involved in additional fraud, forgery and theft offences in other parts of the country.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).