HIGH RIVER -- RCMP in High River are investigating after a squirrel was found beaten to death near a pathway Monday afternoon.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a public pathway in the town's northwest following a report that two people had been seen fatally beating a squirrel with a stick.

The suspects had left the area prior to the arrival of police.

RCMP released a photograph of two males in connection with the investigation. Police have not indicated if the pair are suspects or potential witnesses but confirmed Tuesday morning that the males, who are both minors, had been identified thanks to tips from the public.

Anyone having information regarding the animal cruelty incident is asked to contact the High River detachment or Crime Stoppers.