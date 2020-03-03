HIGH RIVER -- RCMP in High River are attempting to identify two males after a squirrel was found beaten to death near a pathway Monday afternoon.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a public pathway in the town's northwest following a report that two people had been seen fatally beating a squirrel with a stick.

The suspects had left the area prior to the arrival of police.

RCMP have released a photograph of two males in connection with the investigation. Police have not indicated if the pair are suspects or potential witnesses.

If you recognize the people in the photograph or have information regarding the animal cruelty incident, contact the High River detachment or Crime Stoppers.