CALGARY -- Electronic equipment like computers, televisions and speakers are among the items missing from the Pakistan Canada Association (PCA) centre in northeast Calgary after a Halloween weekend break-in.

All the windows in the kitchen were broken and cabinets that had locks on them were vandalized.

“It’s really hurtful for us,” said Shahnaz Munir, Treasurer for the PCA. “For our whole community it is a very disturbing thing."

The community has reached out to the PCA offering support for the organization.

“Lots of people are calling us about this incident and supporting us,” said Munir.

The PCA is currently working on distributing emergency food hampers for anyone who needs them. The hampers will include items like flour, rice, sugar, lentils, canned vegetables, tea, cooking oil. Cereals, soups, toilet paper and sanitizer.

“Hampers are going to start next week, we were planning to do that this Sunday but because of this vandalism, it will be a little bit delayed,” said Munir.

800 hampers will be delivered starting later in November.

Thieves left the items for the food hampers alone.

The robbery and vandalism has been reported to the Calgary police.