Pamela Anderson turns down invite to meet about Stampede chuckwagon races
On Monday, PETA Honorary Director Pamela Anderson sent a letter to Devin Dreeshen in response to his offer to meet to discuss the issue.
Canadian actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson says she does not see the point in meeting with Alberta's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry to discuss the Stampede chuckwagon races.
Anderson penned a letter to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and MLA Devin Dreeshen and posted it on her Foundation's website on July 25 calling for a ban on chuckwagon races.
She said in the letter that more than a dozen horses have died since the Stampede tightened the rules in 2010 and that the races are 'inherently cruel and dangerous.'
Dreeshen responded with a letter of his own and said that 'These animals are bred to race and are often old and nearing the end of their working lives.'
He went on to say that the Stampede has implemented animal protocols to reduce 'injuries and accidents' and that the owners strive to provide 'the best quality of life for their animals.'
Dreeshen invited Anderson to meet with him and some famers and ranchers to hear more on the issue.
"If animal care is such a priority for the ranchers you represent, why do they allow their horses to keep being mangled and killed simply for human amusement? You're an apologist for indefensible cruelty. I don't see the point of meeting face to face if there's no common ground."
Anderson is promising to pressure the Stampede's corporate sponsors to abandon the controversial event.