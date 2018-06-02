A new coin, produced by the Royal Canadian Mint, made its debut at the Calgary Zoo on Sunday and officials say it symbolizes the great relationship between Canada and China.

The coin features a three-dimensional relief portrait in full colour of a giant panda and the word ‘friendship’, in English, French and Mandarin.

The release marks the halfway point of the giant pandas stay in Canada.

“This animal represents the symbol of friendship between Canada and China and we wanted to honour the 10-year journey of the pandas. They have been five years in Toronto and now they are five years in Calgary,” said Francine Hochereau, vice president of marketing with the Royal Canadian Mint.

She says the pandas’ visit to Canada has been so special for everyone in the country.

“It’s very special for us and special in a way as well that the two adult pandas that came here gave birth to two panda cubs that actually were born in Canada.”

There is no preset mintage on the coins and they are made out of 99.9 percent pure silver.

This is the first time the Royal Canadian Mint has ever featured a panda on a coin.

It will be available to the public through the Mint and its partners next week at a cost of $29.95.