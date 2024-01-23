Panorama Hills fire leaves 8 people displaced

Eight people were forced from their Panorama Hills home on Tuesday after a fire sparked in the basement.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Panorama Hills Manor N.W. at 2:15 p.m. by a 911 call reporting the blaze.

The caller said there were possibly two adults and two children trapped in the basement.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and officials say no one was found trapped inside the home.

No injuries were reported, but the fire department says damage to the basement was "significant" and there is smoke damage throughout the home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, and say it's not known if there were working smoke alarms.

Officials say all eight residents have been displaced because of the damage the house sustained.