A 29-year-old man who had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a Sunday morning attack at a downtown nightclub that left one man dead has turned himself into police.

Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison was wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man that followed an altercation at Paranoia nightclub in the 100 block of 5 Avenue Southeast.

Police officials confirm Harrison surrendered to police on Tuesday afternoon and has since been charged with second-degree murder.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, a physical altercation involving more than 20 people occurred within the nightclub shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 25. A man in his 30’s suffered severe injuries during the incident. He was transported to hospital by ambulance in serious, life-threatening condition with undisclosed injuries. The man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police have identified the deceased as 37-year-old Rofas Ibrahim Sheikeldin. Friends confirm to CTV that the deceased is a member of the local Sudanese community who is being remembered as a sweet, kind, trustworthy man.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are reviewing surveillance footage from the scene.