The parents of a 47-year-old Calgary man who was shot dead by officers in a hotel in 2015 have lost a bid to overturn a judge's ruling not to lay charges in the death.

Anthony Heffernan was fatally shot by police at the culmination of a drug-fuelled confrontation with officers at a Super 8 Motel in northeast Calgary on March 16, 2015.

They were called to the scene after Heffernan failed to check out of the room and ended up breaking into the suite, finding Heffernan inside holding a lighter and a syringe.

Reports say he lunged at them but was Tasered and then shot four times. He died at the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Reponse Teams found no wrongdoing on the part of the officers involved in the incident and prosecutors also agreed that a conviction in the case was unlikely to occur.

A judge has now dismissed an application by Heffernan's parents to review the case, saying that the Crown made the right decision.

The family is now waiting to hear the results from an internal investigation and a fatality inquiry.

They have also filed a civil lawsuit against the Calgary Police Service.

The lawsuit seeks $225,000 to cover the cost of the funeral, lost wages and the family’s grief counselling.

A statement of claim says there “was an excessive and unlawful use of force."

None of the allegations has been proven in court and police won’t comment on the case.