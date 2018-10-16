The parents of a six-year-old girl who was killed while crossing the CTrain tracks on Monday are speaking out about what happened.

Efua Ogbeide was hit by a train near the Somerset-Bridlewood Station at about 7:35 a.m. and was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

The driver of the train blew the horn when he saw her on the tracks and tried to slow the train down as it approached her.

Police say the child became confused by the crossing alarms and instead of moving off of the tracks, she doubled back and was hit by the front of the train.

The little girl’s parents were rushed to Alberta Children’s Hospital by police so they could be by her side.

Her father, Jeff Ogbeide, spoke to CTV News on Tuesday and said that his daughter wandered off while her mother was getting the other children ready for school.

“She was getting my daughter dressed for school and at the time she went upstairs to grab a school bag and by the time she came back downstairs the door was open, she probably went out. And she came out looking for her around the neighbourhood,” he said.

He says Efua usually takes the bus to school and that it picks her up in front of their home every morning.

“She did not go to school all by herself. My daughter doesn’t go to school by herself. The bus always comes to pick her up right in front of my house,” he said.

Ogbeide says his wife told him that the school bus was there when she came outside and that she waved and the bus left.

“She called me again, that I should call the school and see if my daughter was on the bus so I called the school. I couldn’t get ahold of the school because it was too early, the school wasn’t open then so I came back home. On my way back, getting to the train station, it was all blocked off,” he said. “I never knew that it was my daughter that was in an accident.”

He says he took a detour to get home and then headed to the school to see if his daughter was on the bus.

“I got to the school and they said she was not on the bus and she’s not at school.”

He says his wife drove down to the LRT tracks and soon learned that the injured child was her daughter.

The family says they didn’t know she had left the home, which is a few blocks from the LRT station, and that they were very careful about monitoring her whereabouts and would never allow her to walk alone.

Her father says she has never left home like that before and that the family is trying to make some sense of the tragedy.

“My daughter is an angel. She is a very, very loving, beautiful girl,” he said. “I love her dearly. We love our children dearly. We take no chance to jeopardize any situation that would endanger my kids so we take very good care of them.”

A makeshift memorial near the crash site continues to grow as people drop off flowers, letters and stuffed toys.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family. Click HERE for more information.