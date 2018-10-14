The mother and father of a young man who has been missing for nearly a week are again asking the public for help to locate him.

22-year-old Andrew Edy went missing on October 8 when he was seen leaving the Rockyview General Hospital without shoes or a jacket.

His parents, Brian and Patricia are now asking for more help from the public to look around on their property to see if he could be hiding anywhere.

“He could be hiding in a backyard or a shed or in a building,” said Patricia. “We’re just asking people to check their properties and make sure that there isn’t anybody there.”

She says that Andrew would not hurt anyone and he’s probably just frightened.

Brian says that it doesn’t hurt for owners of vacant homes to check them out too.

“A home that’s for sale that’s unoccupied, all those sorts of things are things that people can do and I think it’s really going to be of assistance to the Calgary Police Service.”

They that his disappearance is considered to be out of character for him and are concerned for his wellbeing because he has some medical issues and needs medication.

There was one unconfirmed sighting of the young man near an intersection in southeast Calgary, but searches of the area have still turned up nothing.

His family has been canvassing a number of communities in Calgary and putting up posters in the hopes of finding him.

Edy is described as:

approximately 183 cm (6’) tall

weighing 77 kg (170 lbs)

having curly, shoulder length, dirty blond hair

“It’s important that if anyone sees Andrew, they dial 911 at any time, just to let police know that you’ve seen [him],” Brian said.

They say that they miss Andrew tremendously and just want him to come home.

Anyone having information regarding Edy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.