City play structures, outdoor fitness equipment, park benches and picnic tables will reopen Friday, but it will be up to families to protect themselves. The city will not be cleaning equipment and park staff will not be on hand to supervise or enforce the rules.

“That is really up to the caregivers of children to do that,” said Lethbridge parks manager David Ellis.

All residents must still comply with the COVID-19 public health orders, including gathering restrictions and maintain physical distancing of two metres between individuals not from the same household.

Anyone who is sick or has symptoms related to COVID-19 must not use any public amenities.

Ellis said residents will be using playgrounds at their own risk. “That is going to require parents and caregivers to be extra vigilant, and provide more supervision than maybe they have been in the past.”

The city has been preparing for the reopening by checking for vandalism, damage or hazards, and removing “closed playground” signs.

There are 123 play structures in Lethbridge parks and on school property. In some parts of the city the signs were removed Wednesday. The main playground at Nicholas Sheran Lake was already bustling with activity on Thursday.

Parents walking and cycling with their children at Henderson Lake said they felt comfortable with the decision, as long as AHS and local officials feel it’s safe.

“I think parents are looking for things to do,” said Kristi Schooten. “Hopefully everyone can follow the guidelines and wash their hands before they come and when they leave and everyone can stay safe.”

Megan Thiessen said her son Shane will be excited to get back on the playground. “He’s been wanting to go to the parks. We pass them and he goes, well, they’ll open someday.”

Thiessen said while COVID-19 is nothing to joke about, she believes it’s a parents job to educate their children about safety, “Hand sanitizer, wipes and all that stuff, but we can still play. We’re stoked.”

The city is urging parents to consider only visiting playgrounds that are close to home, to help limit the number of people their family is coming into contact with.

Officials are also recommending other precautions or actions when using play equipment or other amenities:

- Wash/sanitize your hands often

- Refrain from touching your face

- Carry and use hand sanitizer containing at least 60 per cent alcohol content immediately before and after touching playground equipment or other parks amenities.

- If a playground is frequently used, consider the additional risk this may pose to your family and avoid this spot.

- Maintain physical distancing and limit congregating with other people when entering and leaving the playground.

- Supervise children playing on paths, benches and picnic areas.

- Individuals should maintain physical distancing when returning to vehicles or homes.

At this time, public washrooms and picnic shelters will remain closed.

The playground on Parkside Drive near the Henderson Lake main dock is also expected to remain closed for another week, because of construction on the park irrigation system in the area.

Here is a list of all the playgrounds in Lethbridge: https://www.lethbridge.ca/Things-To-Do/Parks/Pages/Playgrounds.aspx