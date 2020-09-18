CALGARY -- For the fifth consecutive year, parking spaces across Calgary will be transformed in an effort to spark imagination and creativity.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials have expanded the event over three days from one to allow Calgarians to visit and explore PARKing spaces around the city.

"We’ve seen with COVID, we’ve already had to move sidewalks and patios," said Kate Zago, a planner with the City of Calgary.

"It’s not just about the parking stalls, it’s about what could our city be?"

As part of the new format, Calgarians can expect to encounter transformed parking spaces in communities such as the Beltline, Forest Lawn, Kensington, Crescent Heights, Inglewood and the East Village.

"In years past we’ve had a lot of interactive spaces, but this year we wanted to make them oriented around socially distancing,” said Zago. "But we still wanted things people could sit on and touch, and continue to interact with."

Exhibits include a silent disco, social media-themed backdrops for pictures and mini obstacle courses.

The Alberta Association of Landscape Architects will be awarding PARKing day installations by jury for most creative, most colourful, and judge’s choice. A people’s choice award will be determined through social media voting. Those interested in voting are encouraged to follow #yycparkingday on social media.

PARKing Day runs from Sept. 18 to 21 in Calgary.