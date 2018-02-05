A snow route parking ban went into effect at 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning and parking will be restricted on designated roadways for the next 72 hours.

The routes are marked by blue signs with a white snowflake on them and include major roads, access roads to residential areas and bus routes.

The parking ban allows crews to clear the snow from curb to curb and gives them room to work.

“Calgarians who live on the snow routes are asked to move their vehicles while the parking ban is in effect,” said John Bolger, Roads Manager.

Vehicles that are not moved from designated routes could be ticketed and/or towed. Exceptions are in place for on-street, accessible parking zones.

The ban will remain in place until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday but will be lifted if crews complete the work sooner.

For more information on the snow route parking ban, click HERE.