CALGARY -- An illegally parked vehicle caught the eye of Lethbridge Police Service members Saturday afternoon, resulting in a significant seizure and the arrest of two men.

Officers spotted a vehicle parked at the back of the Coalbanks Inn in the 300 block of Fifth Street S shortly before 1 p.m. and the subsequent investigation determined the driver had outstanding warrants.

According to LPS officials, a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 50 grams of methamphetamine — approximately 500 doses.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at an apartment in the Coalbanks. The search yielded:

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

Oxycodone pills

Bear spray

Edged weapons

More than 100 electronic devices

Investigators believe the cell phones, tablets and computers had been stolen during vehicle prowlings throughout the city and were being traded for drugs in the downtown core.

Two Lethbridge men — 52-year-old Jeffery Martens and 57-year-old Everett Barker — were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.

The accused face drug trafficking, drug possession and stolen property charges and are scheduled to appear in court in the coming months.