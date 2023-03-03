Parkland cancels plans to build stand alone renewable diesel complex at B.C. refinery

Fuel marketer Parkland Corp. says it will not go ahead with its plan to build a stand-alone renewable diesel complex at its refinery in Burnaby, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) Fuel marketer Parkland Corp. says it will not go ahead with its plan to build a stand-alone renewable diesel complex at its refinery in Burnaby, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina