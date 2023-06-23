Parks Canada says bison herd to remain the backcountry of Banff National Park

Bison are seen in Banff National Park in Alberta in this undated handout image received April 22, 2022. The historic restoration of bison to Banff National Park returns a key native species to the landscape, fosters cultural reconnection, inspires discovery, and provides stewardship and learning opportunities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada-K. Heuer Bison are seen in Banff National Park in Alberta in this undated handout image received April 22, 2022. The historic restoration of bison to Banff National Park returns a key native species to the landscape, fosters cultural reconnection, inspires discovery, and provides stewardship and learning opportunities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada-K. Heuer

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina