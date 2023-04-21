Parks Canada seeks input on Banff's Abbot Pass Hut

The Abbot Pass Hut was removed last summer from the slope it sat on in Banff National Park for more than 100 years. (Supplied/Alpine Club of Canada) The Abbot Pass Hut was removed last summer from the slope it sat on in Banff National Park for more than 100 years. (Supplied/Alpine Club of Canada)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina