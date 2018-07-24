

CTV Calgary Staff





Parks Canada seeks public input regarding future development of Sunshine Village

The 2006 site guidelines governing the boundaries, growth and land use of Sunshine Village Resort in Banff National Park are being reviewed by Parks Canada as the ski hill proposes constructing a second gondola and additional parking.

Parks Canada has created a draft of the amended site guidelines and Sunshine Village officials have requested several changes including building a second surface parking lot instead of a multi-level parkade and altering the route of the second gondola from the base to Goat’s Eye instead of running the second gondola parallel to the current path.

Discussions regarding these options are underway and Parks Canada has request feedback from the public.

“We consider feedback from Canadians, stakeholders, Sunshine, Indigenous groups as well as experts,” said Sheila Luey of Parks Canada. “They get compiled by our CEO.”

Sunshine Village has launched Sunshine Site Guidelines to illustrate the resorts suggestions for the area.

Parks Canada’s draft is available at Love to ski? Love Banff National Park? We want to hear from you. and the website will accept comments from the public until August 19.