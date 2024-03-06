Parks Canada to offer ‘sunrise shuttle’ departures to Moraine Lake this summer

Parks Canada is making plans to add “sunrise shuttles” to get more people to Moraine Lake earlier in the day this summer.

The scenic road to Moraine Lake has been closed since 2023 because of heavy congestion from June to October.

A shuttle bus service has been very popular, and this summer, departures will be added at 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The early service will be aimed at climbers and hikers who need to maximize the daylight to enjoy alpine trails and get back to their vehicle in time.

Parks Canada is still working on pricing, contractor details and a start date.

You will be able to use the existing online booking system to reserve seats on the early buses.

That booking system opens April 18.