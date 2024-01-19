CALGARY
Calgary

    • Parole hearing scheduled for man convicted in sex crimes against Young Canadians

    A parole hearing is scheduled on Friday for Philip Heerema, the man convicted of sex offences against a number of members of the Young Canadians, a performance group associated with the Calgary Stampede. (File) A parole hearing is scheduled on Friday for Philip Heerema, the man convicted of sex offences against a number of members of the Young Canadians, a performance group associated with the Calgary Stampede. (File)
    Share

    A parole hearing is scheduled today for a man sentenced to 10 years in prison for decades of sex offences against members of a young people's performance group.

    Philip Heerema pleaded guilty to eight charges in 2018, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring and making child pornography, after his trial had already entered its third week.

    Heerema resigned in 2014 from The Young Canadians School of Performing Arts in Calgary when police began investigating several complaints.

    The six victims were male students between the ages of 15 and 17 who were at the school between 1992 and 2013.

    The school works with students between the ages of 11 and 18, and their training in music and dance culminates with grandstand shows during the Calgary Stampede every July.

    During sentencing, the judge said Heerema “identified, targeted, relentlessly pursued and groomed” the young men who were especially talented and vulnerable.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News