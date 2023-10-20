Part of Highway 1 closed due to fatal motor vehicle collision

Brooks RCMP are on scene at a fatal collision on Highway 1 that happened early Friday evening.

The collision took place near Township Road 164 in the County of Newell, just northwest of Suffield. The highway is closed, according to social media posts made at 5:15 p.m.

Update: WB Hwy1 at TwpRd 164, NW of Suffield - CLOSED due to MVC. Use an alternate route and expect delays. (5:15pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/LMRn9t4KAb — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 20, 2023

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and to expect delays.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.