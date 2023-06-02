Part of highway north of Brooks, Alta., closed due to vehicle collision

Highway 873 north of Brooks, Alta., is closed due to a vehicle collision that took place around 11:42 a.m. Friday.

RCMP are on scene at the intersection of Township Road 200, investigating the incident. The highway is closed from Gun Club Road north of Brooks to Highway 544.

It will remain closed while officers investigate.

There's no word on injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.