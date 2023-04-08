Part of Icefields Parkway to be closed Sunday

If you're planning to go for an Easter drive up the Icefields Parkway Sunday, part of it will be closed.

At 3 p.m., Highway 93 between Parker Ridge and Saskatchewan River Crossing will be closed for "anticipated avalanche activities", according to the province's highway social media account @511Alberta.

The closure will start Sunday at 3 p.m. and the province says it "could last between four hours to an overnight closure, depending on the amount of snow to be cleared."

"During the spring months, warming conditions can cause frequent short-notice delays," Parks Canada said, in a statement. "If you're heading into the backcountry, be aware that avalanche hazards will increase in the afternoon as daytime warming weakens the upper snowpack.

"Pay attention to how quickly the day is warming up and to the changing snow conditions on sunny aspects."

With files from CTV Edmonton