Part of Lethbridge street to be closed Monday for fire hydrant repairs

Starting Monday morning at 9 a.m., part of 18 Avenue North in Lethbridge will be closed for city crews to complete a fire hydrant repair.

The hydrant is located between 18 Street and 20 Street North, which will be shut down to traffic. The city anticipates that work will be done by the end of the day on June 29, weather permitting.

The road closure may disrupt a transit route. Transit users can call 311 during business hours to ask about possible stop closures and/or scheduling adjustments.

Motorists in the area are advised to drive with caution and follow posted detours.