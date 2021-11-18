Partial lunar eclipse that hasn’t been seen in nearly 600 years will be visible overnight

CALGARY -

A partial lunar eclipse set to peak over Alberta early Friday morning — which hasn't been seen for nearly 600 years — is sure to draw out photographers, amateur astronomers and general enthusiasts of celestial events.

Don Hladiuk, a member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, says he'll likely head west to see the partial eclipse if the clouds over Calgary don’t clear up enough.

“I’m willing to make a drive within reason to find some clear skies,” he said.

Starting just after midnight, Hladiuk says the moon will enter the dark part of the earth’s shadow and will take several hours to pass through, until it peaks just after 2 a.m MT.

There will be 97 per cent coverage.

Lunar eclipses aren’t unusual, but Hladiuk says this one is unique because it’s going to take longer to complete.

"There has not been this long of a partial eclipse since 1440. It’s been nearly 600 years since we’ve had this very long partial eclipse," he said.

The long wait makes it easy for professional photographers like Neil Zeller to capture beautiful images of the event. He will also try to find a clear vantage point to view the eclipse.

“The key to this is a very long lens, 500 to 600 mm would be a telephoto lens to use because it brings the moon closer than even our eyes can see it so we can create pretty impressive views," he said.

Hladiuk will be bringing his telescope and a pair of binoculars, but if people don’t have the fancy equipment, he says the eclipse will be safe to view with the naked eye.

As long as there aren’t any clouds, it can be viewed anywhere in the city.

“I have a reclining lawn chair set up with a sleeping bag so I don’t have to strain my neck, I‘ll be able to just lie back and have some hot chocolate to stay warm," he said.

Hladiuk says the moon will start to enter the dark part of the earth’s shadow around 12:19 a.m MT and exit at 3:47 a.m MT.

There will be a full lunar eclipse next year.