A city committee is looking at a new plan to collect trash, recycling and other waste materials from communities in Calgary.

The proposal involves a move from a public system to a mixed system, similar to what’s been implemented in Vancouver, Toronto and Edmonton.

In those cities, waste removal services are shared between city trucks and private companies.

A report says associated costs could drop between $1.30 and $3.90 per household under the new system.

Ward 7 councillor Druh Farrell has concerns over how much money will actually be saved.

“It may be cheaper with the initial contract, but the costs go up over time.”

She says the different crises that the city has experienced in the past that end up affecting city services could also cause problems.

“We’re all city employees and we pitch in when we’re needed. That goes away when you have privatization.”

Farrell says the city should proceed cautiously on the idea of privatization because she calls it an ‘ideological solution’ that doesn’t translate well to reality.

Cam Hantiuk, with the Alberta Waste Management Association, says there shouldn't be anything for Calgarians to be concerned about when it comes to privatizing a portion of the city's garbage collection services.

"This isn’t new for us. Our industry and our members also have significant experience doing this in other major cities. It may be new for Calgary but the concerns can be managed through contracts."

He says competition in any industry is always a good thing and iprivatizing everything is not the plan.

"That’s certainly not even the recommendation that’s in front of the standing policy committee today."

Currently, households pay $292 per year in blue, black and green bin collection fees.