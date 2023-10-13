Partial solar eclipse visible in Calgary Saturday with viewing event at Telus Spark

Calgarians will have an opportunity to see an annular solar eclipse this weekend.

On Saturday, the moon will pass in front of the sun and block its light in one of the last solar eclipses that Canadians will have a chance to see for at least a few years.

This month’s celestial event won’t be a total eclipse, but something called an annular solar eclipse, also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse.

Annular solar eclipses happen when the moon lines up with the sun at the point of its orbit where it is slightly farther away from the Earth than usual.

The good news is that some degree of partial eclipse should be visible in Calgary.

The bad news is that the "ring of fire" itself won’t be visible to Calgarians. We aren’t in the proper position to see the moon line up perfectly with the sun.

Instead, the partial eclipse will appear for us as if a dark shadow has fallen over the side of the sun, taking a slice out of it and dimming its overall brightness.

However, it’s never safe to look directly at the sun, even during an eclipse.

Calgarians who wish to view the Oct. 14 solar eclipse can do so at a viewing party at the Telus Spark.

Tickets for the event, held in partnership with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, are available for purchase online.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with viewing of the eclipse between 9:14 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

There will also be a solar eclipse party held at Calgary's Ambrose University (150 Ambrose Circle S.W.) from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The event will be held at Ambrose Commons, and will include special viewing glasses and telescopes.

"It's a public event for the whole family and all your friends to enjoy with no registration required," says the university's website.

With files from Alexandra Mae Jones, CTV News