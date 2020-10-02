CALGARY -- A 34-year-old Calgarian is dead following a Thursday evening rollover on Highway 806.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck was travelling southbound on the highway between Acme and Beiseker at around 7 p.m. when it left the road and rolled several times.

The passenger, who was ejected from the truck, was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released but RCMP confirm he was from Calgary.

The 30-year-old woman from Acme who had been driving the truck was airlifted to hospital in Calgary in serious, life threatening condition.

The fatal crash, which occurred approximately 70 km northeast of Calgary, remains under investigation.