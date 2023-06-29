Passenger in stable condition after head-on collision on Highway 93 inside Kootenay National Park

Westbound Highway 93 south is now open for alternating traffic after being closed at the intersection of Highway 1 Thursday afternoon due to a motor vehicle collision.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed that around 2:30 p.m., Columbia Valley RCMP and emergency responders were dispatched to a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park.

A spokesperson confirmed that a STARS Air Ambulance crew and helicopter were dispatched to the scene of the collision and transported a female in her 30s to Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

Update: WB Hwy93S at Hwy1, near Castle Junction, now open to one lane alt traffic. Expect delays (4:17pm) #ABRoads #BanffNP https://t.co/rpYjZVHZqX — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) June 29, 2023

The highway was initially closed to allow officers to investigate the cause, but at 4:19 p.m., RCMP issued a statement saying it's now open for alternating traffic.

Police said initial reports suggest the collision was between a car and an SUV.