Police shut down part of Crowchild Trail on Monday morning to investigate a crash that killed one person and sent a second person to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to Crowchild Trail N.W., near Charleswood Drive, shortly after midnight for reports of a crash.

Police say a truck was travelling southbound when it veered off of the road and hit a concrete median. The vehicle then crossed four lanes and crashed into a tree.

The driver and passenger were trapped and both were cut out of the wreckage by firefighters.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to Foothills Hospital in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Police believe excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org