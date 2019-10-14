CALGARY -- One woman is dead following a collision on Highway 21 that took place shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Police were called to the scene, between Township Roads 522 and 520, around 8:20 p.m.

Strathcona County RCMP said that the female passenger of a vehicle was declared dead on scene, while the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On Monday, they revealed the vehicle crashed into a utility trailer that had come off a southbound truck.

The crash is still under investigation.

Traffic was diverted on Highway 21 between Highway 522 and 520 early Monday while an analyst conducted an investigation of the scene.