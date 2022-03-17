Passport problems: renewal and registration delays frustrating Canadians

Some Canadians say their passport applications and approvals took multiple months to complete. They accuse Service Canada delays of forcing them to change their itineraries or cancel flights altogether. (Tom Hanson / The Canadian Press ) Some Canadians say their passport applications and approvals took multiple months to complete. They accuse Service Canada delays of forcing them to change their itineraries or cancel flights altogether. (Tom Hanson / The Canadian Press )

What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1

Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.

