Patient airlifted to hospital following reported drowning in Marble Canyon
Published Monday, August 17, 2020 7:55AM MDT
A STARS Air Ambulance hovers above Highway 93 near Marble Cayon on Aug. 16, 2020 following a response to a reported drowning (Twitter/@CaraSouthpaw)
CALGARY -- A 29-year-old man was transported to a Calgary-area hospital after being pulled from a body of water in Kootenay National Park near the Alberta-B.C. boundary Sunday evening.
STARS Air Ambulance officials confirm a crew responded to Marble Canyon, along Highway 93 southwest of Castle Junction, shortly before 7 p.m. following reports of a drowning in the area.
The patient was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.