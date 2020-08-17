CALGARY -- A 29-year-old man was transported to a Calgary-area hospital after being pulled from a body of water in Kootenay National Park near the Alberta-B.C. boundary Sunday evening.

STARS Air Ambulance officials confirm a crew responded to Marble Canyon, along Highway 93 southwest of Castle Junction, shortly before 7 p.m. following reports of a drowning in the area.

The patient was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.