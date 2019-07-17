One person was transported by ambulance to hospital in non-life threatening condition after suffering burns in a Wednesday afternoon kitchen fire in the city's northeast.

Calgary Fire Department officials say crews responded to an apartment building on Castleridge Drive N.E. at approximately 1:45 p.m. following reports of smoke emanating from the third floor.

Firefighters determined the fire had started in a second-floor suite and an injured male, age not confirmed, who had exited the building under his own power was located. The male had suffered burns in a cooking incident and EMS transported the patient to hospital.

There have been no other reports of injuries.

CFD officials confirm the building's alarm system was operational at the time of the fire.