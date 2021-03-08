Advertisement
Patient who walked away from Foothills Medical Centre located
Police confirm Melissa Graham has been located. (file)
CALGARY -- UPDATE: Calgary police confirm Melissa Graham has been located and is safe.
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as efforts are underway to find a missing 33-year-old woman who left the Foothills Medical Centre Sunday morning.
Melissa Graham was seen leaving the hospital at approximately 7:30 a.m. against the orders of medical staff.
According to police, Graham is "not well" and "her caregivers are very concerned for her welfare."
Graham is described as:
- 165 centimetres (5'5") tall;
- Having a slim build;
- Having black hair, and;
- Having a scar on her neck
Investigators have released a photo of Graham as well as surveillance footage images of her leaving the hospital. At the time of her departure, she was wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants, black and white Nike running shoes and was carrying a black bag with a white logo.
Anyone who encounters Graham or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234.