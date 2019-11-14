CALGARY - Country music legend Paul Brandt helped kick off an iconic charity campaign at a special luncheon in Calgary.

The Salvation Army in Calgary launched its 2019 Kettle Campaign and Brandt gave a keynote speaker at their Hope in the City event.

He says the charity is a vital way to provide support for those who need it.

"I think that that concept of caring about each other and caring about our neighbours is one that is really important,” said Brandt. "I think that in a time in history right now that we are seeing is so divisive, one of the antidotes to that is to look out to the needs of others."

The Hope in the City fundraiser is a vital part of the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The event aims to raise $1.1 million before Christmas to support year-round programs and services in Calgary which include hot meals, back to school supplies, Christmas toy hampers, ESL classes and much more.

The Salvation Army began its work in Canada in 1882 and is dedicated to helping any person who needs their services.

Calgarians who wish to donate can do so all around the city at any of their iconic red kettle donation bins all around the city, online or by calling 1-800-SALARMY (1-800-725-2769).