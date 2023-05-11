Pawsitive pooches: Calgary animal group needs homes for 5 long-time residents

Calgary's Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation is looking for homes for these five dogs, and many more. Calgary's Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation is looking for homes for these five dogs, and many more.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina