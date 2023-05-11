Pawsitive pooches: Calgary animal group needs homes for 5 long-time residents
A Calgary animal rescue group is hoping to help find forever homes for five long-time residents.
Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation says the dogs – Pepper, Epic, Zena, Duchess and Lois – have been in their care and awaiting adoption for more than a year.
"Because they're big dogs, people are a little more leery about adopting a large dog like that," said spokesperson Lisa Francis.
"All of them have a little bit of reactivity that's under control, but they need an owner who knows how to handle them and tends to work with them."
Below, you can find more information about all five dogs:
Pepper
Pepper is up for adoption at Calgary's Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation. Pepper is a female terrier mix. She weighs about 70 pounds and is just under two years old.
According to her posting on the Pawsitive Match website, Pepper gets a little nervous around other dogs and it's best if she's not unsupervised around little kids.
"I like to chase little things that run, so a resident cat may not be the best playmate for me either.”
Francis says Pepper has been working with a dog behaviourist while in their care to control her reactivity and is doing really well.
"I show my love with my supper-wiggly bum, sloppy kisses and zoomies. I never make a mess in the house and don’t mixup my toys with my people’s. In exchange for your love, I promise to be loyal, affectionate and lots of fun."
Epic
Epic is up for adoption at Calgary's Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation.Epic is a two-and-a-half-year-old male lab cross.
She has been staying in a foster home and Francis says he's been doing really well.
His foster family says Epic is "a gem," describing the dog as "loyal" and "beautiful."
"He is smart and knows many commands, fully house trained and crate trained if needed," said his foster family.
Though he is a smart dog and a good listener, Epic is also active and needs walking once or twice a day.
Epic is eager to find a forever home, preferably one with a securely fenced yard and older children (15+).
Zena
Zena is up for adoption at Calgary's Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation. Zena is a female collie cross who weighs 85 pounds and is just over two years old.
She was a stray found in rural Alberta when she was roughly four months old.
Zena is medicated for clinical anxiety disorder.
Francis says Zena has high energy and is reactive to dogs and cats.
"She does OK with other dogs after a slow introduction," she said. "Her ideal adopter will need to have a large yard for her to run and play without having anxiety being triggered by meeting another dog."
Walks are stressful for Zena, and who is happiest on a couch with a companion.
Francis says ongoing medication and medical supervision with a vet behaviourist are both necessary to preserve her welfare.
"As a homebody extraordinaire, Zena prefers not to go hiking, biking or rollerblading, despite what her lovely long legs might have you thinking. No ma’am/sir, it’s Prozac and repose for this lady," says her online profile.
Francis says Zena is very loyal, loving and affectionate with her people, where she feels most safe and relaxed.
Duchess
Duchess is up for adoption at Calgary's Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation. Duchess is a three-year-old female Labrador retriever cross who weighs about 50 pounds.
She was found as a stray in rural Alberta when she was just 10 months old.
Francis says Duchess is a high-energy dog who loves every person she meets.
"She is a young dog with lots of energy," she said. "She would do well with a family who will take her for lots of walks and play with her."
Because she is rather rambunctious, it's best to have no young children in the home if you're hoping to adopt her.
"I am reactive to other dogs," says Duchess' online posting. "That means I can get nervous around them and feel the need to protect myself."
"So far, I am making good progress learning to change those reactions."
Because of her reactivity, a home with no cats and no other dogs would be best.
Lois
Lois is up for adoption at Calgary's Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation. Lois is a female Australian cattle dog cross who is four years old and weighs about 34 pounds.
She is described as a sweet, gentle and happy girl full of “tail wags and kisses.”
As she was rescued from an abusive environment, Lois can be very nervous but thinks people are pretty great.
Because of her background, it's advised she go to an adult-only home with a fenced-in yard.
"Even though Lois is very gentle, she would be nervous around young children because of their unpredictable movements," says her online posting.
"Supervised kids occasionally visiting would be fine."
Lois wouldn't be good in an apartment or condo, but does walk "beautifully" on a leash.
"She is a pretty special dog and looking for equally special people who are committed to gently and patiently supporting her development."
Right now, Pawsitive Match has 126 animals, 89 cats and 39 dogs, most of which are in foster care.
For more information, you can visit their website.
