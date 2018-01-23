The Calgary Humane Society is looking into an animal cruelty case and police and emergency crews have responded to a property in southwest Calgary.

Crews were called to a property in the 8300 block of 150 Avenue S.W. on Tuesday morning.

EMS confirms that crews have been in the area since about 8:00 a.m. but no one has been transported to hospital.

Calgary police have not said exactly what the incident involves but did say officers will likely be at the scene for most of the day.

More to come…