CALGARY -- Thousands gathered in Lethbridge over the weekend for an international peace pow wow.

Competitions were held over both days and over 400 dancers participated. Another 3,000 came to watch the events.

The pow wow is put on by the Blackfoot Canadian Cultural Society.

"It's a celebration and it empowers people to be who they are and showcase the positive aspects of their culture," said Kelly Good, one of the pow wow organizers.

Representatives from the Piikani Nation, Kainai Blood Tribe and the Blackfeet out of Montana all attended this weekend's event.